WANDA JUNE HUMBYRD Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home At 4:55am, May 12, 2020 Wanda "June" Humbyrd took her last breath on earth as she took her first steps in Heaven. She will surely have many jewels in her crown. June was born in Roy, Missouri to Willie and Nina Huff on May 27, 1935 and was the second born of six children. Their family was comprised of 3 girls and 3 boys: Jack, June, Helen, Jerry, LaVonne, and Randy (the only surviving sibling). The family home was on a farm in Roy, Missouri where June spent much of her childhood helping with the daily chores that come with farm life. She spoke fondly of the time she spent with her Dad working on the farm rounding the cattle for milking. June received her B.A. in Education from SW Missouri State University and began her lifelong career of teaching in a one room school, grades K-8, where she taught for 5 years. June married her longtime admirer "Ronnie", Ronald Humbyrd, whom at the age of 5 told his Daddy he would one day marry June Huff. He did just what he said he would do on November 26, 1958. The happy couple celebrated 60 years of marriage surrounded by family and friends this past November. June and Ron had their first child Ronda June Riley "Humbyrd" on October 13, 1959. Shortly thereafter, the Humbyrd family set off on a cross country move from Ava, MO to Chandler, AZ where June had been offered a teaching position. While on their way West, the three traveled North to Washington to visit her Aunt and Uncle, Araminta and Mark Hamilton. During the visit her Uncle Mark arranged an interview with the Kennewick School District. Impressed with June right away, the school district gave her a contract to sign on her initial interview. Ron had quickly fallen in love with the Tri-Cities area and June made the decision to politely decline the job in Arizona and set up roots to raise their family in Pasco, WA. June began teaching Kindergarten at 10th Ave School in Kennewick, WA located in the old Navy Barracks. She was then transferred to Hawthorne Elementary School where she continued to teach Kindergarten for 60 years. June was a dedicated teacher who rarely missed a day of work. The maternity leave June took for the arrival of her and Ron's second child, Delvin Linn Humbyrd, who was born on March 28, 1968 was the only leave June took before her retirement from Hawthorne Elementary at the end of 2016. To their delight, their son came into the world on his Dad's 29th birthday. This was something June loved celebrating every year with a combined party and decorative cake. June's passions had always been serving her Savior Jesus Christ, her family, and teaching, whether public, or Sunday school. June was a member of the Pasco Church of God for 60 years, where she had taught Sunday school, children's church, Missionettes, and Wednesday night children's church. She was musically inclined as well. She sang in the choir and held the position as choir director for a time also. June was responsible for the little children's Christmas, and Easter programs handling all details from practice to production. Pasco Church of God is where June found her closest, truest, and dearest friends. They really where her church "family". June was well known in the community. She would frequently run into past students, whether from church or school, and very rarely not remember their name, and never forgot a face. That is a large feat with 60 years of teaching. She was teaching children, of children, of children she had taught. June enjoyed several hobbies. Her love of gardening, canning and freezing her crops for later use. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and crocheting. She loved collecting angel figurines and helping others in need. She lived by a motto "JOY" she said to have true joy, you simply put life into perspective Jesus Others Yourself. June was a very giving nurturing soul, who never met a stranger. June has made a profound impact on many lives. The number of people that she has led to Christ would amaze even her I am certain. June's ability to take hard subject matter and break it down to kindergarten level understanding was nothing shy of a gift from God. She not only taught how to live a Christ like life, she practiced what she preached. Heaven gained a sacred soul, as soon as earth lost her. June was preceded in death by her father Willie Huff, mother Nina Huff, brothers Jack and Jerry Huff, sisters Helen Hawkins and LaVonne Swearengin, granddaughter Jessica Rose Riley June was survived by her husband Ronald "Ronnie" Humbyrd, daughter Ronda Riley (Humbyrd), son in law Rick Riley, grandson Andrew Riley, wife Sarah Riley great grandsons Asher & Hudson Riley, son Delvin Humbyrd, daughter in law Darla Humbyrd, grandson Bret Gilbert, granddaughters Nevaeh & Miley Humbyrd & Jacie Brown, and brother Randy Huff. Viewing is Wednesday May 20th, 2020 from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm at Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 W. Court St. Pasco, WA 99301 Our family's deepest appreciation go out to all whom have helped during this difficult time in life. An incredibly special thank you to Steve & Jenny Anderson, Jim & Peggy Anderson, Mikey Sisemore and Travis & Jill Adams. You have all been a True blessing, we honestly love each of you as family. Heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and care providers at both Lourdes Medical Center and Richland Rehabilitation Center. The care you provided June was exceptional. To, Rubano & Genesis Moralea, the constant care and companionship you have given to our family over the years have meant more to us than you will ever imagine. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, we appreciate you, and love you as one of our own.



