JUNE ISABELL KIRKLIN Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel June Isabell Kirklin, 97, of Grandview, WA, passed away on June 10, 2019, at Sun Terrace in Prosser, WA. June was born on June 16, 1921, in College Place, WA, the daughter of Charles & Bessie Syphers. She spent her childhood and a good share of her adult life in the Walla Walla area. In 1988, she moved to Grandview to be near her son Deral Neil. She was a lifetime member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and active in their community service program, making many quilts from baby quilts to queen size quilts. She also knitted sweaters and crocheted afghans that were donated to those in need. She taught school and later took the LPN course and worked at Walla Walla General Hospital. She is survived by her son and two daughters, 10 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, one son, and two grandsons. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m., at the Grandview Seventh-day Adventist Church. Columbia Memorial Chapel, Pasco, WA, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

