JUNE MARY NIELSEN On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, June Mary Nielsen, loving mother and cherished friend passed away at Kadlec hospital at the age of 84. June was born Nov. 27 th, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Russell and Margaret (O'Grady) Putnam. Moved to Iowa City, Iowa at 6mos age. Raised with one sister, Nancy. Mother passed away in 1948. Then blessed with step mother, Helen, and step brothers Gene Orne Bobbie) and Bill Orne (Linda). Graduated from University of Iowa School of Radiological Technology. Did internship at a hospital in Maquoketa, Iowa. Then moved to California and employed by Santa Monica Hospital Radiology Department for 4 years until marriage to Robert Nielsen in 1960. Bob, after graduating from Cal Poly in CA was on a 3-year engineering training program which took them to Shelbyville, IN; Louisville, KY; Lynn, MA and Richland, WA. It was in Lynn, MA where her only child, Kai, was born in 1962. Bob and June were divorced but have remained close friends. After moving to Richland, WA. She was employed by Richland Clinic for 26 years as a Rad. Tech. She then worked at Hanford as a Chemical Technologist for the last 10 years of employment. June was very active as a member of the Bomber Booster Board, forming many meaningful friendships along the way. Also, had many fun-filled golfing weekends with her "Buds". Played golf with Ladies Division at West Richland Golf Course. Also, made many memories with her dominos "crew". Best times in Las Vegas every December. A "Making Memories" trip with Washington State Nielsen's (Kai & June), The California Nielsen's (Bob & Elaine) Rob & Kate and sometimes California Michel's and various friends. She learned a lot raising Kai as a single mom and always felt "motherly" toward many of his friends. Through all the trials & tribulations of growing up the special bond she & Kai had was unsurpassed. "You and Me Against the World," ~Son Preceded in death by her mother, Margaret, her father, Russ, her step mother, Helen, Aunts & Uncles & niece Kathy Orne. Survived by her Son Kai Lee Nielsen, Very close Sister Nancy (Dean) and their children, Steve (Kelli & Erin), Scott (Sylvia & Zack). Her brother, Gene (Bobbie) and their children: Julie, Mike, and Mark. Her brother Bill (Linda) and their children: Kelly, Kim, Alex, Jennifer. Ex husband Bob his wife Elaine (Kai's "other" mom) Kai's half-brother Rob (Kate). "Celebration of Life" Luncheon on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00-3:00 pm at Sandberg Event Center in West Richland to all that may want to attend. Flowers can be delivered there.

