JUSTIN MINOR RODGERS Justin Minor Rodgers, 19, suddenly, yet peacefully, passed away in his sleep on February 17th, 2019 in St. Cloud Minnesota. He was born on June 25, 1999 in Othello Washington. Justin was the son of Richard and Janet Rodgers. He attended school in St Cloud and graduated in 2017. His passions were hanging out with his friends and boxing, which he was exceptionally good at. Justin was best known for his contagious and bright smile and his ability to make anyone laugh. Justin is survived by his parents Richard Rodgers and Janet Rodgers, his brother Jared Rodgers and his sisters Candice Towles and Janelle Rodgers, brother-in-law France Favis and Nephew Dominick Favis. He also leaves his Maternal grandmothers Susan Hjelm and Bette Jean Reichert Holihan, and her husband Michael Holihan, his paternal grandparents Jim and Sharon Rodgers along with many other extended family and friends, including his best friend Hannah Brinkman. Justin joins his two grandfathers in Heaven Gene Reichert and Buz Hjelm. There will be a memorial service in memory of Justin on August 17th, 2019 at one in the afternoon at the Nazarene church in Othello Washington.

