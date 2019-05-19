Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUSTIN RYAN RAMIREZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JUSTIN RYAN RAMIREZ Columbia Memorial Chapel Justin Ryan Ramirez 42, passed away April 28, 2019, in Seoul Korea, where he worked and resided the past 17 years. He was raised in Pasco, graduating from Pasco High School class of 1995. Justin enlisted in the Army right out of high school, proudly serving his country until an honorable discharge in 2001. During his service he was awarded The Good Conduct Medal, The Army Achievement Medal, and a Certificate of Achievement Award. Justin specialized in the Aviation Regiment through out his military career. Once relocated to Korea, he worked as a contractor at Camp Humphreys becoming a member of the "Blackcats" Aviation Team where he participated in various classified missions. Justin will be remembered for his kind spirit, big heart and love for family. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, even naming his daughter after his all time favorite player Tony Romo. Justin is survived by his parents Rene and Debbie Ramirez, sister Leslie (Matthew), brother Hector (Amy), nieces Haillee, Melah, Haven, and nephew Hunter. Children Jaden, Monteal, and Antonia. Grandma Cruz. Special Aunt Colleen Ditch and fiancé Shiela. Columbia Memorial Chapel and Gardens, is in charge of arrangements.

JUSTIN RYAN RAMIREZ Columbia Memorial Chapel Justin Ryan Ramirez 42, passed away April 28, 2019, in Seoul Korea, where he worked and resided the past 17 years. He was raised in Pasco, graduating from Pasco High School class of 1995. Justin enlisted in the Army right out of high school, proudly serving his country until an honorable discharge in 2001. During his service he was awarded The Good Conduct Medal, The Army Achievement Medal, and a Certificate of Achievement Award. Justin specialized in the Aviation Regiment through out his military career. Once relocated to Korea, he worked as a contractor at Camp Humphreys becoming a member of the "Blackcats" Aviation Team where he participated in various classified missions. Justin will be remembered for his kind spirit, big heart and love for family. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, even naming his daughter after his all time favorite player Tony Romo. Justin is survived by his parents Rene and Debbie Ramirez, sister Leslie (Matthew), brother Hector (Amy), nieces Haillee, Melah, Haven, and nephew Hunter. Children Jaden, Monteal, and Antonia. Grandma Cruz. Special Aunt Colleen Ditch and fiancé Shiela. Columbia Memorial Chapel and Gardens, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Tri-City Herald on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close