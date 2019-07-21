Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for K. SCHWEIGER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Janice JANICE. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

JANICE K. SCHWEIGER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Janice K. Schweiger, 80, was accepted into the loving arms of Jesus on July 14, 2019, with her family by her side. Jan was born on August 23, 1938 in Colfax, WA to John and Ruth Helm, and was the youngest of their four daughters. Janice graduated from Colfax High School in 1956. She married Donald L. Schwei- ger on April 27,1957 in Colfax, and they soon moved to Spokane where she worked as a secretary while Don attended Gonzaga University. They welcomed sons David and Gary, and daughter Carol while in Spokane. After graduation the family moved to Marysville, WA where son Daniel was born. Son Richard followed after a move to Sacramento, CA, and their family was complete. In 1969 they moved to Huntsville, AL where Don worked with McDonnell Douglas in their space program. Jan became a stay at home mom after the birth of their second child, and was always there for her children. The family relocated to Kennewick in 1975 where Jan resided until her death. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth, sisters Virginia and Dolly, and husband Don. She is survived by her sister, Lorraine (Dale) Smick of Colfax, WA, son David of Bremerton, WA and his son Mike, son Gary of Kennewick, daughter Carol Spracklen (Jim) and their children Joe, Chris and Jenna, son Daniel of Kennewick, and son Richard (Sheila) and their children Katie, Kurt, Ashley and Reagan. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 am, at the Parish of The Holy Spirit, 7409 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, WA. A luncheon will follow the service. Internment will be in the Colfax Cemetery at a later date. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

JANICE K. SCHWEIGER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Janice K. Schweiger, 80, was accepted into the loving arms of Jesus on July 14, 2019, with her family by her side. Jan was born on August 23, 1938 in Colfax, WA to John and Ruth Helm, and was the youngest of their four daughters. Janice graduated from Colfax High School in 1956. She married Donald L. Schwei- ger on April 27,1957 in Colfax, and they soon moved to Spokane where she worked as a secretary while Don attended Gonzaga University. They welcomed sons David and Gary, and daughter Carol while in Spokane. After graduation the family moved to Marysville, WA where son Daniel was born. Son Richard followed after a move to Sacramento, CA, and their family was complete. In 1969 they moved to Huntsville, AL where Don worked with McDonnell Douglas in their space program. Jan became a stay at home mom after the birth of their second child, and was always there for her children. The family relocated to Kennewick in 1975 where Jan resided until her death. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth, sisters Virginia and Dolly, and husband Don. She is survived by her sister, Lorraine (Dale) Smick of Colfax, WA, son David of Bremerton, WA and his son Mike, son Gary of Kennewick, daughter Carol Spracklen (Jim) and their children Joe, Chris and Jenna, son Daniel of Kennewick, and son Richard (Sheila) and their children Katie, Kurt, Ashley and Reagan. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 am, at the Parish of The Holy Spirit, 7409 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, WA. A luncheon will follow the service. Internment will be in the Colfax Cemetery at a later date. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close