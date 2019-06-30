KAIDEN CHRISTOPHER DVORAK Kaiden Christopher Dvorak, 3 month old infant son of Justin and Jolee Dvorak of Richland, WA, died on June 12, 2019, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Kaiden was born on March 8, 2019 and during his brief time in his parents arms, he brought JOY, BLESSING, and so very much LOVE. Kaiden loved to laugh, studying his surroundings looking around every room he was in, watching Veggie Tales, grabbing and playing with his toys. He is survived by his parents Justin and Jolee Dvorak, Richland, his paternal grandparents George and Peggy Dvorak, Pasco, his maternal grandparents Scott and Joanne Spencer, Pasco, his aunt Jaimee Spencer, Pasco, his uncle Christopher Dvorak, Seattle, and cousins Liohnidas Boslooper and Willow Spencer Boslooper. A Celebration of Life will be held for Kaiden on July 3, 2019, 11:00 am, Columbia Memorial Chapel, Pasco, following with an Inurnment, Columbia Memorial Gardens, Pasco. Arrangements Entrusted to: Columbia Memorial Chapel and Gardens, condolences can be left at www.columbia memorialchapel.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 30, 2019