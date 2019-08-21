KAREN BRANNIGAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our sweet sister Karen Brannigan passed away on August 16, 2019. Born in 1949 with Down Syndrome to George and Anna Brannigan in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Karen was raised by loving parents until their deaths, at which time moving to Kenne- wick to live near her brother in 1990. She was taken care of by a Supported Living service (Tri Cities Residential Services) the remainder of her life and what an incredible life she had under their care! Karen participated in many activities with T.C.R.S. from traveling across the United States, Special Olympics and unlimited outings. She leaves behind brothers, Gary (Linda) and Bill (Joyce) Brannigan. Also, nephews, Marc, Michael and Dan Brannigan and niece, Shanee Baumgartner. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A special thanks to the entire staff of Tri Cities Residential Services, especially Terilyn Berry for their exceptional loving care for many years. Services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 21, 2019