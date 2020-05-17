KARIN KILMER JUNE 29, 1957 APRIL 29, 2020 Karin Kilmer earned her wings on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after a courageous and brave battle against cancer. Karin, born in Lich, Germany on June 29, 1957, was loved and comforted at her home with family and loved ones by her side. Karin is survived by her husband, Christopher (Chris) S. Kilmer, his parents-Phyllis Gerber and Robert Kilmer, her mother Elisabeth Schroer of Germany, her Daughter Julia Armstrong and Fiancé Clayton J. Cannon of Virginia; Son-In-Law Everett D. Armstrong of Oklahoma; Grandchildren, Devyn K. Abram, Everett D. Armstrong II, Trinity I. Armstrong; Family in Germany-Marie and Gabriele Schmied, Georg and Helga Muller, Hans Jorg and Jochen Muller, Karl and Annegret Schroer, Nicole Peppler, Ute Staehle, and Peter Wolfschutz, Dr. (Rev) Timothy Ledbetter, friends and neighbors of the Tri-Cities and Burbank areas. She is preceded in death by her sister Heike Schroer (2016) and her father Heinrich Schroer (2002). Karin retired from Kadlec Medical Center in 2019 after 22 years of dedication and service as a telemetry technician. She had an affinity for the health sciences at an early age in her native Germany. She began working at a local hospital at the young age of 16! She earned her certification as a Physician's Assistant through the secondary education system in Germany. Karin loved a good adventure and in 1985 searching for new opportunities and growth, she immigrated to the United States in grand style aboard the Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) ocean linerand promptly passing the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor. Karin resided in Oklahoma and Louisiana before settling in Washington State with Chris. Throughout her life, Karin remained energetic and bold-always seeking her next adventure or travel destination! Karin tremendously enjoyed walks and hikes at local landmarks completing numerous organized participation events. Ten years ago, Karin discovered her love for long distance bicycling! She trained for and completed FIVE Seattle to Portland (STP-200 mile) Bicycle events. Chris and Karin traveled often. They visited Hawaii, Canada, various European locales, up and down the West Coast and many trips to family across the United States. Karin especially loved the ocean. She loved to wade in the tide pools or lounge on the beach. The Clearwater/St. Petersburg Florida area was her absolute favorite, often citing that she wanted to retire there to live the rest of her days on the beach. Karin loved her family and close friends. She doted on her three grandchildren and spoiled them often! Those who knew Karin well experienced her precocious sense of humor accented by a touch of sarcasm not intended for the weak at heart. In her final days, Karin remained surrounded in love by her husband Chris, her daughter Julia, grandchildren and close friends. To honor Karin, the family will hold a private burial at sea in Florida at a date in the near future. EVENTS: In honor of Karin's many hikes on Badger Mountain commemorating the annual summer solstice, Chris invites family and friends to join him on June 20, 2020 at sunset to complete the hike up Badger Mountain and hold a celebration of life and balloon release for Karin. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 17, 2020.