KARL ALBERT TOMKINS 10/14/44 ~ 12/16/19 He loved the Blue Mountain Range along with fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. Karl left for his next journey on December 16, 2019 surrounded by family. Karl leaves behind his son, Jesse L. Tomkins; daughter-in-law, Raini Dawn Tomkins; daughter, Karla J. Salaam; son-in-law, Abdul Salaam. Karl has 5 grandchildren, Fatima Salaam, Logan Reynerson, Hailey Tomkins, Ahtumn Tomkins and Shaheed Salaam. Karl also has 2 great-grandchildren, Malika Jones and Kareem Williams. For those that knew Karl, there will be a Celebration of Life, during the Summer Solstice at the Pameroy Washington Last Resort, RV & campground.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 22, 2019