KATHERINE A. RAMSEY Katherine A. Ramsey, 76 of Yelm, Washington passed away in her home with her family by her side on November 29, 2019. She was born in Ajo, Arizona. At a young age Katherine moved with her family to Richland, WA. She married Donald Edwards in 1961 and they raised their four daughters in many locations while traveling as a military family. Katherine is preceded in death by her parents Robert Ramsey and Elizabeth Ramsey, sister and brother-in-law Betty Lou and Edward White, and sister Beverly Johnson. She is survived by her four daughters; Laura (Cecil) Fillyaw, Dawna (Dean) Watkins, Cheryl Williamson (Tim Lawton), and Mary Elizabeth Nichols, brother Bob (Patricia) Ramsey, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Bomber alum, and numerous friends. The family wishes to thank Providence SoundHomeCare and Hospice with special thanks to Rebecca, Toni and Sierra and many other Hospice providers, as well as the staff at Rosemont Senior Living. It was Katherine's wish to forgo a service and instead requested her family and friends have a "Remember When" gathering in the summer to enjoy time together. Please contact Dawna at 11922 E. 3rd Ave, Spokane, WA 99206 to be included in the summer gathering.

