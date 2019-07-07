KATHERINE GRACE (HICKS) GREEN Kathy passed away 6/30/2019 in Kent Washington after a long battle with cancer. She was born 7/22/1947 in Kennewick. She graduated from Richland High in 1965. Kathy earned her BA degree from Western Washington State University. Kathy worked as a ispatcher for the Palm Springs Police Department. In 1983 She moved to the Seattle area and worked as a dispatcher for AMR Ambulance. Later She became a substance abuse counselor. Kathy is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce (Moles) Bahrt, stepfather Bob Moles, and nephew Clinton Hicks. She is survived by her son, John Green IV and wife, Debby, grandchildren Denisha and Davon, brother Stan Hicks, sisters; Cindy Perry, Debby Moles, Christy Bennett, Barbara Calvert, and Laura Kilgore.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 7, 2019