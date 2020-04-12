Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Hoffman. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

KATHLEEN HOFFMAN Kathleen Marie Hoffman "Nana", 66, of Kennewick WA, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 at home, surrounded by loved ones. Memorial services will be held at a future time. Kathy, born a free spirit, was the oldest of three girls. Her entire life she was so proud to have been born at The Presidio of San Francisco to John and Lillian Peterson on January 13, 1954. She attended Salinas High School graduating in 1972, where she was an avid debate team member. She married the love of her life, Ron Hoffman on December 29, 1989 in Healdsburg, CA. Kathy had a wonderful knack of seeing the beauty in all things, having her husband Ron build everything she imagined. Kathy's gift of gab and forming strong relationships was demonstrated by her successful 25+ years in newspaper advertising. She proudly served at the following newspapers, the Cloverdale Reveille (Cloverdale, CA), Healdsburg Tribune (Healdsburg, CA), and Daily Sun News (Sunnyside, WA), finishing her career at the Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, WA). Supporting the many people, organizations and communities during her life gave her a great sense of joy. She loved listening and dancing to music; and sharing that love of music with anyone she met. One of her greatest accomplishments was her family and would often brag to anyone that would listen about her 5 children and her 17 grandchildren's accomplishments. Kathy is preceded in death by John Peterson (father), Rachel Vecellio (grandmother) Ruby Hoffman (mother-in-law) and Savannah Sharpe (granddaughter). Kathy is survived by her husband Ron Hoffman, children Joshua Gourley and wife Maggie, daughter Danielle Sharpe and husband Chris, daughter Nichoelle Wall and husband Jeremy, daughter Molly Henningsen and husband Danny, son Michael Hoffman and wife Anna. Grandchildren are Sophia, Sierra and Brody Gourley; Dawson, Braden, Lucas, Jack and Olivia Sharpe; Peyton and Lexi Wall; Owen Henningsen; Cayden, Audrey, Remi, Kimber and Hunter Hoffman. She is also survived by her mother Lillian Peterson and sisters Victoria Peterson Barrow (Roscoe) and Bridget Peterson; and niece Brianna Flaa. The family of Kathy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her medical teams at Kadlec Regional Memorial Center over numerous visits, and her care team at Kennewick Life Care Center of Kennewick during her rehabilitation visits. For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit

