Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN "CATHIE" HUNT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KATHLEEN CATHIE HUNT Prossser Funeral Home Kathleen "Cathie" Hunt, 71, of Prosser Washington passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home following a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. Cathie is survived by her children, Larry Hunt and wife Lori of Orofino, Idaho and their children Matthew, Christopher, Ally, Nathan and Jordan; daughter, Angie Villanueva (Hunt) and husband Joe of Prosser and their grandson Ashton and their children Sharrae and Kortney; son Tim Hunt and wife Amy of Prosser and their children Byron and wife Tawnya and Trevor and wife Tanner; and son Scotty Hunt and his son Scotty, Jr., of Prosser. Cathie also leaves behind six great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters Charlene Eakman of Richland and Chris Eakman of Oregon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Cathie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harold Hunt; her father, Frank Eakman and mother, Blanche Eakman (Judkins) of Prosser; her grandparents, Thomas and Hannah Judkins of Whitstran; a baby brother, Ronald; and grandson, Preston Yahne of Prosser. Cathie was born March 16, 1948 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Pasco, Washington, the daughter of Frank and Blanche Eakman of Prosser. Cathie attended school in the Prosser School District, graduating from Prosser High School with the Class of 1966. Cathie and Harold were married at the Central Christian Church of Prosser on March 18, 1967. Cathie started her career working as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service from which she later retired in 2000. In addition to her career Cathie and Harold operated a small family farm and vineyard in Prosser where they made their home and raised their children. Cathie and Harold loved spending time together with their family. She loved fishing, hunting, camping and picnicking with her family. Cathie was an amazing seamstress, spending many hours making clothes for her family, patching, hemming, mending a hole in a sock or replacing a lost button. Cathie also loved to crochet and quilt and share her projects with family and others. Cathie was an avid participant in church and worship services. She loved bible study events and sharing the Lord's word with her friends and family. She enjoyed helping others and over the years spent countless hours as a volunteer at local food banks, quilted blankets for donation to local women's shelters, worked tirelessly in giving of her time to projects for children in need, donating school supplies and backpacks to youngsters and annually prepared and donated dozens of Christmas Shoeboxes as part of a local church volunteer gift program. A viewing for friends and family will be held Sunday evening, December 29, 2019 from 4pm 6pm at the Prosser Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in honor of Cathie at the Friendship Baptist Church, 1801 Paterson Road, in Prosser on Monday, December 30, 2019 beginning at 11:00am with graveside services following. A luncheon for all friends and family will be held in the fellowship hall at the church following the graveside service. You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome. com

KATHLEEN CATHIE HUNT Prossser Funeral Home Kathleen "Cathie" Hunt, 71, of Prosser Washington passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home following a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. Cathie is survived by her children, Larry Hunt and wife Lori of Orofino, Idaho and their children Matthew, Christopher, Ally, Nathan and Jordan; daughter, Angie Villanueva (Hunt) and husband Joe of Prosser and their grandson Ashton and their children Sharrae and Kortney; son Tim Hunt and wife Amy of Prosser and their children Byron and wife Tawnya and Trevor and wife Tanner; and son Scotty Hunt and his son Scotty, Jr., of Prosser. Cathie also leaves behind six great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters Charlene Eakman of Richland and Chris Eakman of Oregon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Cathie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harold Hunt; her father, Frank Eakman and mother, Blanche Eakman (Judkins) of Prosser; her grandparents, Thomas and Hannah Judkins of Whitstran; a baby brother, Ronald; and grandson, Preston Yahne of Prosser. Cathie was born March 16, 1948 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Pasco, Washington, the daughter of Frank and Blanche Eakman of Prosser. Cathie attended school in the Prosser School District, graduating from Prosser High School with the Class of 1966. Cathie and Harold were married at the Central Christian Church of Prosser on March 18, 1967. Cathie started her career working as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service from which she later retired in 2000. In addition to her career Cathie and Harold operated a small family farm and vineyard in Prosser where they made their home and raised their children. Cathie and Harold loved spending time together with their family. She loved fishing, hunting, camping and picnicking with her family. Cathie was an amazing seamstress, spending many hours making clothes for her family, patching, hemming, mending a hole in a sock or replacing a lost button. Cathie also loved to crochet and quilt and share her projects with family and others. Cathie was an avid participant in church and worship services. She loved bible study events and sharing the Lord's word with her friends and family. She enjoyed helping others and over the years spent countless hours as a volunteer at local food banks, quilted blankets for donation to local women's shelters, worked tirelessly in giving of her time to projects for children in need, donating school supplies and backpacks to youngsters and annually prepared and donated dozens of Christmas Shoeboxes as part of a local church volunteer gift program. A viewing for friends and family will be held Sunday evening, December 29, 2019 from 4pm 6pm at the Prosser Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in honor of Cathie at the Friendship Baptist Church, 1801 Paterson Road, in Prosser on Monday, December 30, 2019 beginning at 11:00am with graveside services following. A luncheon for all friends and family will be held in the fellowship hall at the church following the graveside service. You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome. com Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close