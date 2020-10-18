1/1
Kathleen Keener Stanhope
1934 - 2020
August 18, 1934 - October 14, 2020
Richland, Washington - Kathleen Keener Stanhope, 86, went home to Jesus on October 14, 2020. Kathleen was born on August 18, 1934 to Bernard and Leora Keener in Billings, MT. Kathleen met her husband, Ronald, at Eastern Montana College. Together they had four daughters and many adventures, including living in South America.
Throughout Kathleen's life she held unwavering faith in Christ which she shared with all of those around her. Many lives were changed due to her spiritual influence.
Kathleen was a loving devoted mother of Lynne Johnson, Laurie (Robin) Ankeny, Ronda Morgan, and Robyn (Mark) Stradley and cherished grandmother to eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is survived by brothers Ronnie (Kathy) Keener, Jack (Betty) Keener, Gary (Cindy) Keener and sister, Karen (Mark) McManus and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, son in law, Jud Johnson, and ex-husband and good friend, Ronald.
The family would like to thank both Creekstone Care Assisted Living, and Badger Mt. Adult Family Home for their tender loving care.
Celebration of life will be summer of 2021. Kathleen's memorial website can be found on www.never-gone.com, where you can leave memories and photos for family and friends and receive updates on the upcoming memorial. Donations in her name can be given to Stephen Ministries, 2045 Innerbelt Business Center St Louis, MO 63114


Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 15, 2020
Lynne, Laurie, Ronda & Robyn~ we were sorry to hear of Kathleen’s passing. We have thought of you all so often through the years & wished we could have known you all more. Kathleen was a nice lady and a good mom!
Dona Cramer, Gary & Jean Stanhope
Family
