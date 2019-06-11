KATHLEEN LUCILLE JOHNSON Kathleen Lucille Johnson passed away on May 19, 2019 at the age of 61. She was born in Paris, France December 19, 1958. She grew up in Pasco, raised by Sally and Don Deines. In 1981 she graduated from the Kennewick School of Business and worked as a bookkeeper. In 1985, she married Wayne Johnson and moved to Seattle where they raised a family. She is survived by her mother Sally Deines; her husband Wayne Johnson; her siblings Sandy Lockridge, Patty Bacus and Jeff Deines; her step-daughters Latisha Travis, Shanesha Johnson, and Janita Johnson; her son Donte Johnson; her daughter Ariana Johnson; her grandchildren Taylor, Adeline, Michael, Asha, Indika, Dominea, Madison, DJ, Miles, Destiny, Ayana, Aya, Corey, and Clyde Jr. She is preceded in death by her father Donald Deines and brother Chuck Deines. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at 1:00pm at Einan's Funeral Home, 915 By-Pass Highway, Richland WA, 99352.

