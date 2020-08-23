KATHLEEN M. ARANDA Life Tributes Cremation Center Kathy Aranda died peacefully on the evening of August 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her four children and their families; Two sons, Jerry Stevenson and his wife Cara and Ron Stevenson. Two daughters, Teresa (Stevenson) Myers and her husband Steve and Malisa (Matzen) John and her husband Eddie. Kathy spent over 25 years as the bartender of the Beautiful Downtown Burbank Tavern (The BBT). She enjoyed the crowds there, met many awesome people and over the years made friends of all ages. There will be no services, as she would be upset to know we were having a gathering without her. If you would like to do something for her or her family, simply plant a flower in your yard and raise a cold beverage of your choice in her name. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store