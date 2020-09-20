Kathleen Suzann Longwell

February 25, 1947 - September 15, 2020

Richland, Washington - Kathleen Suzann Longwell, 73, of Richland, Washington, has returned to her savior Jesus Christ. She passed away, at home, in the love of family and friends. Her passing followed a hard-fought, four-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Kathy was born on February 25 1947, in Tacoma, to William and Helen Jones. Kathy was part of a large family with nine siblings: Barbara, Cecilia, Billy-Jo, Nita, Harry, Eddie, Jesse, Sonja and Saundra. After graduating from Columbia Basin College with an Associates Degree in Registered Nursing, Kathy married Roger Longwell, in 1967, and had three children. Professionally, Kathy was a successful nurse, but gave up nursing to run Craftsman Cabinets and Floor Covering for more than 40 years in Richland, Wa. After an, extremely, short retirement Kathy returned to nursing and rounded off her career working for Children's Hospital in San Diego and then as a home nurse in the Tri-Cities, working in many different types of care including hospice.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Roger Longwell, son Shawn Longwell and son Chris Longwell. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Longwell and siblings: Barbara, Billy-jo and Harry. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, love, and dedication to do anything she could to support those she loved. She will be deeply missed by all those who were blessed to know her.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store