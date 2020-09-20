1/1
Kathleen Suzann Longwell
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Suzann Longwell
February 25, 1947 - September 15, 2020
Richland, Washington - Kathleen Suzann Longwell, 73, of Richland, Washington, has returned to her savior Jesus Christ. She passed away, at home, in the love of family and friends. Her passing followed a hard-fought, four-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Kathy was born on February 25 1947, in Tacoma, to William and Helen Jones. Kathy was part of a large family with nine siblings: Barbara, Cecilia, Billy-Jo, Nita, Harry, Eddie, Jesse, Sonja and Saundra. After graduating from Columbia Basin College with an Associates Degree in Registered Nursing, Kathy married Roger Longwell, in 1967, and had three children. Professionally, Kathy was a successful nurse, but gave up nursing to run Craftsman Cabinets and Floor Covering for more than 40 years in Richland, Wa. After an, extremely, short retirement Kathy returned to nursing and rounded off her career working for Children's Hospital in San Diego and then as a home nurse in the Tri-Cities, working in many different types of care including hospice.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Roger Longwell, son Shawn Longwell and son Chris Longwell. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Longwell and siblings: Barbara, Billy-jo and Harry. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, love, and dedication to do anything she could to support those she loved. She will be deeply missed by all those who were blessed to know her.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved