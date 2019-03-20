KATHRYN ALLIN DYSON Einan's at Sunset The Memorial Service for Kathryn Allin Dyson was scheduled for February 9, 2019, but due to the weather it was canceled. The Memorial Service will be held this Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:30pm at the Shalom United Church, 505 McMurray in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHRYN ALLIN DYSON.
Einan's Funeral Home, Inc.
915 By-Pass Highway
Richland, WA 99352
(509) 943-1114
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 20, 2019