On Tuesday November 19, 2019 our loving mother and grandmother Kathryn Belle Lindseth Carlson (Kathy) passed away. Kathy was born on May 4, 1932 in Great Falls, Montana to Magdalene (Goodell) Lindseth and Clarence O. Lindseth. She attended elementary and junior high school in Great Falls and in 1950 graduated from Great Falls High School. Kathy attended the University of Montana and received a Sociology degree in June of 1954. Kathy married her high school sweet heart and love of her life Gene Carlson in June of 1954. The newlyweds began their 55 year marriage together at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver Colorado where Gene was stationed. Two sons were born, Jeffery Eugene and Bruce Randall. In 1958, the couple returned to Great Falls, Montana. It was there that their three daughters, Wendie, Kim and Stephanie, were born. Kathy continued her education at the College of Great Falls where she obtained a teaching degree and later a Master's Degree from Eastern Montana College in Billings, Montana. In 1970, Kathy began her career as a special education teacher in Great Falls, Montana. In 1974, the family moved to Missoula, Montana where Gene became head football coach at the University of Montana where Kathy continued her teaching career. The couple moved to Pasco, Washington in 1980 and there she taught for Pasco School District #1 until her retirement in 1999. Kathy enjoyed reading on many topics. She loved gardening and was known for her beautiful flowers. Kathy had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. She maintained an active interest in her grandchildren's lives. Kathy and Gene loved traveling to UM football games to watch their grandsons play football for the Griz. She loved attending all their events, graduations and weddings. Kathy always made a special effort to keep in contact with her friends and family, especially her friends the "Jinx". Kathy's generosity and social conscience was evident in the decades that she contributed to numerous charities including humanitarian and environmental conservation causes. Kathy was a member of the PEO and the DKG and was involved with Pasco Public Schools. Gene and Kathy enjoyed going to the family cabin in Monarch, Montana as well as traveling to Oklahoma and Nevada to see family. Kathy was preceded in death by her beloved parents, husband Gene, son Bruce and granddaughter Lexie. She is survived by her children Jeff and Nan Carlson, children Clay, Rachel (Sean) LiSooey, Andrea (Hunter) Jarvis and Meredith, Judith Friman Carlson, children Brian (Julie), Jesse, Chris (Alexa) and Billy, Wendie and Terry Thomas, Children Tyler (Trisha), Torrey (Karen), Whitney (Brandon), Boka, Kim and Jim Brant Children Megan (Rick) Angold, Jamie (Graham) Baxter, Connor and Maddy, Stephanie Carlson, 12 Grandchildren and Numerous Nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to Donna Linion, Alice Rodriguez, Linda Smith as well as "Shirley, Barbra, Muggy and Connie ("Jinx") for their endless Friendship, love and support for mom over the years. A memorial service will be scheduled in spring of 2020 and announced in the Tri-City herald. In lieu of flowers please donate to the PEO chapter BW Better Womens Fund, Julia Ray 2211 Riverside Dr West Richland, WA 99353. Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 24, 2019

