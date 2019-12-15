Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHRYN GAY ROSS. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

KATHRYN GAY ROSS Einan's at Sunset Kathryn Gay Ross, 67, of West Richland, WA passed away on December 11th 2019. She was the second daughter of Evelyn Perny and Fredrick Weise. Evelyn later married Benjamin Young, who Kathryn called "Daddy." Kathryn married John Cooke in August of 1972 in Idaho Falls, ID. They were married for fifteen years and had four children: Anthony Cooke, Andria Major, MichelleFertuna, and Melissa Gilman. She also had an "adopted" son, Timothy Gifford, who is the son of her late sister, Susan. Later, Kathryn found the love of her life, Gerald Alan Ross, and they were married in May of 1990. Kathryn was a skilled nurse. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and was known as MorMor (grandmother in Norwegian) to 15 grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Gerald, all of her children, and grand-children, and three siblings: Benjamin Young and Carolyn Moore of Pocatello, ID, and Sonja Warren of Boise, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings: Susan Gifford, Robert Young, and Teresa Daniels. A viewing will be held at Sunset Gardens in Richland on Monday, December 16th; from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on December 17th at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ ofLatter DaySaints located at 4500 Paradise Drive in West Richland. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

