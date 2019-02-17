Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Hanson. View Sign

KATHRYN (MURPHY) HANSON Kathryn (Murphy) Hanson passed away February 13, 2019. She was the fourth of eight children born to William and Mabel Murphy in Granville, North Dakota on February 12, 1922. She had her 97th birthday before she died. Kathryn, also known as Kat or Murph by family and friends, was a teacher all her life. She was educated in Granville and Minot, ND and started her teaching career in a rural school with nineteen students. She enjoyed the last sixteen years of her career working with migrant children and staff. She taught in ND, CA and WA. She loved children and watching the delight on their faces as they learned something new. Even in her dementia years, she would proudly say, "I was a great teacher." In 1945, she married Obren Hanson and they had one daughter, Patricia, (mom wrote earlier "to whom she was devoted from birth and best friend always"). Nothing was more important to her than her family. She lived independently on the same property as her daughter's family until she was 89 and then in her daughter's home until shortly before her death. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren have fond memories of running back and forth between both houses, getting cookies and lots of attention at Grandma Hanson's house. Outside interests included the friends she enjoyed while volunteering at the Kennewick Senior Center. We will greatly miss our mom, grandma and great-grandma and her readiness to listen to all of our ups and downs. We will especially miss her wonderful sense of humor. Kathryn is survived by her daughter Patricia Fleming and son-in-law Patrick, whom she loved like her own son; her three grandchildren, Mike (Lisa), Kathy (Ronn), and Kelsey (Tyler); and her four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Xander, Trinity and Jackson. She is also survived by and loved many nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no memorial service but instead a family celebration of her life. Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 17, 2019

