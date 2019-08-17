KATHRYN JUNE MORRIS Born June 29th, 1930; Boise, Idaho Died August 12th, 2019; Richland, Washington Kathryn lived full, rewarding 89 years. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Jo Anderson, son, Earl Wayne Heister and his wife Roxanne, her granddaughter Erica Nix and her husband Tom, her grandaughter Terry Jo Alford, her grandson Lee Anderson and her great grandsons Tyler and Ryan Nix. She was preceded in death by her husband Colford J (CJ) Morris, mother Florence Pruett, father Barzilla Pruett, sisters Zella Martinez, Florence Louise Chaffin, Velna Ridenour, brothers Herald (Chubb) Pruett and his wife Francis and Earle F Pruettas well as her daughters Iris Lorraine Heister, Sherri Lynn Heister and Jenica Marie Ritz. She was born June 29th in Boise, Idaho and lived there until 1954 when she moved to Carson City, Nevada where she lived until 1999. She moved to Nampa, Idaho in 1999 where she lived until 2006 when she moved to Richland, Washington to live near her son. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The two most important things in life for Kathryn was her family and her church. She will be burried at the Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Boise with her husband CJ. Sevices will be held in the cemetery pavillion August 20 at 11 am.

