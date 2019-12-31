Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHRYN LOUISE "KATHY" (SNYDER) JENSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KATHRYN "KATHY" LOUISE (SNYDER) JENSEN Our beloved Kathy rose to be with her Lord and Savior on December 22, 2019. She was born April 27, 1956, in Richland, Washington, to Duane and Laurie Snyder. She grew up in Kennewick and attended schools there - Vista Elementary, Highlands Junior High, and Kamiakin High. She also attended Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman, Washington.While at WSU, Kathy happened to get a ride home to Kennewick with Randy Jensen. She remembered that ride well because she saw in Randy someone who shared her desire to live life as a follower of Jesus Christ. Their new friendship grew into love and eventually led to their wedding at Kennewick First Baptist Church in 1977. Kathy began working as a secretary at the Hanford N-Reactor in 1976. After a year there, she became the secretary at Bethel Baptist Church. She and Randy have been members ever since. Kathy knew and loved Jesus Christ from a young age and lived a life that honored Him. She wanted everyone to know and love Him, which she communicated with her quiet, steadfast faith and by her example. From 1979 to 1983, Kathy and Randy welcomed their three daughters into the world - Kelly, Lisa, and Amy. In the 1980s, Kathy and Randy opened their home to care for Kathy's grandmother, Gladys Carnes. Their generosity allowed their young daughters to spend time with their great-grandmother for two years until her passing. When their three daughters were in school, Kathy continued her education and graduated from Heritage College with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. Several years later, she received her Master's in Educational Technology from the Richland branch of City University. She taught kindergarten, first grade, and second grade at Edison Elementary School before becoming the librarian there. For many years, she also worked at Red Lobster on her days off, often with her daughters, who also worked there. Kathy transferred to Cottonwood Elementary when it opened in 2010. She and her secretary, Jean Hoyt, with help from friends and family, transformed an empty room into an amazing library that continues to delight countless students and adults. Many of Kathy's loving touches can still be found there. Kathy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and granddaughter. She was calm, thoughtful, wise, sweet, hardworking, and generous, in addition to being fun and clever. She loved spending time with family - baking cookies with grand- children,vacationing at Priest Lake, fishing, and hosting big family dinners. Kathy also loved sewing and crafting, and her creations were always well- made and cherished by those who received them. Her passing leaves a large empty space in our lives, but she will remain in our hearts. Kathy received a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in May. She never complained or felt sorry for herself because she knew God would be there for her. She lived her final months with immense grace, dignity, and peace - a living example of her faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Laurie Snyder. She leaves behind her husband, Randy, of 42 years; their daughters Kelly Jensen, Lisa (Jensen) Wright, and Amy Jensen; their beloved grandchildren Sarah and Alaina Wright, and Owen Scaggs; her sisters and brother Janet (Snyder) Davis, Cindy (Snyder) Dyck, and David Snyder; as well as many in-laws, nieces, and nephews on both sides of the family. A celebration of life service will be held in Kathy's honor on January 4th, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Bethel Church located at 600 Shockley Road in Richland. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathy may be made to Tri-City Chaplaincy (1480 Fowler St., Richland, WA 99352; www. chaplaincyhealthcare.org ) or Mercy Ships (PO Box 1930, Lindale, TX 75771; www.mercyships.org ). Hillcrest Memorial Center has a Life Tributes page honoring Kathy at www. hillcrestmemorialcenter. com. Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

