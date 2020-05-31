KATHY (KATHIE) ANN LANMAN Kathy Ann Lanman passed away on May 9, 2020 at the age of 69. Kathy was born on July 24, 1950 and raised in Pasco Washington. Kathy was a bartender / waitress in downtown Kennewick Washington for several years before she went to work at Kennewick Walmart for 16 years before she retired due to health complications. Her loving parents, Dorothy Bowers and William Lockhart, precede Kathy in death. She will be so very much missed by her faithful and loving companion, her dog Pippy, by her daughter, Tami and son-in-law Nicholas Collins, her best friend,, sister, and caregiver, Susan Paramore, her favorite first granddaughter, Desiree Collins, her bright star in her live grandson, Skylar Collins (Alex), and by far her greatest wish, her great granddaughter, Josie, who will be born in September. She will also be missed by her nephews, Marty Paramore (Marilyn) and Michael Paramore, her great niece's, Savannah and son Braeden, Jessie Paramore, and great nephew, Michael Paramore. Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick in char - ge of the arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com Kathy wanted to be brought to the place that gave her the most joy when she could get away at the Oregon Coast. Kathy's family will be have a small family memorial as she requested when the time is at the right time. Thank you to all that loved and cared for Kathy, as she will be greatly missed by everyone.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 31, 2020.