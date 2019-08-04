Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHY P. FISK. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

KATHY P. FISK Hillcrest Memorial Center Kathy Pyle Fisk was born May 1, 1955 and passed away suddenly on July 28, 2019 of complications from lung cancer. Kathy was the oldest child of James Allen and Mary Eleanor (Christian) Pyle. She was born in Oak Harbor, WA while her father was stationed at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station. Kathy's sister, Sandy, was born a year and a week after Kathy, and their brother Terry joined the family 18 months later. The family was transferred to new duty stations several times in Kathy's childhood and she always approached those moves with a sense of adventure new places to explore and new friends to be made! Jim's last transfer brought the family back to Washington where Kathy graduated from Moses Lake High School. Following graduation she went to Brigham Young University, graduating with a teaching degree. She then started her teaching career in Burley, Idaho but after a couple of years Kathy moved back to Moses Lake and taught elementary school in the Moses Lake School District. There she got reacquainted with Mark Fisk, and they were married in 1981, making their home in Moses Lake. Mark truly was the love of Kathy's life. Together they had two boys, James (Christy) and Dustin. Mark was transferred to Mount Vernon and Kathy continued teaching in the Mt. Vernon/Burlington school district. In 1997 Mark transferred to the Tri-Cities area and Kathy taught in the Kennewick School District for 12 years before accepting a district position as the K-12 Math and Science Coordinator in 2008. She was passionate about teaching and loved this new career path. Kathy served for several years on the state committee writing the WASL tests. Her enthusiasm for teaching was very apparent, inspiring many of her students to become teachers. One of Kathy's favorite instructors from the teacher training workshops that she attended annually described Kathy as "being one of the most dedicated people" he knows and "having done everything in her power to build an awesome math team", She even managed to convince this world renowned teacher trainer to come to KSD next year! Kathy is survived by her beloved husband, Mark, sons James (Christy), Dustin, grandson, Emerson (James), and numerous family members on both sides. We will all miss her terribly and feel incredibly lucky that she was a part of our lives. Services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the South Hills Church, 3700 W. 27th Avenue, Kennewick, WA. For online condolences please sign her online guest book at

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 4, 2019

