KAY EILEEN BENJAMIN Kay Eileen Benjamin passed away on Monday August 19th at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland, WA. Kay was born on March 31st 1944 in Denver, CO to Arthur and Marie Benjamin. The family moved to Richland shortly thereafter where Kay grew up and attended Sacajawea Elementary School with her twin (younger by two minutes) sister Yvonne. Kay worked for Columbia Industries for 35 years where she sewed and worked on many other projects. Kay participated in activities at the ARC including square dancing and was also an accomplished bowler participating in the Special Olympics, even travelling to Fort Lewis for state tournaments. Kay was predeceased by her parents. Thereafter she was cared for by her sisters until she moved to Guardian Angel three years ago. At Guardian Angel she loved playing Bingo (especially when she would get a blackout) and attending musical events. Her happiest moments were spent reminiscing about her youth, 50's and 60's music, and all of the good times spent growing up on Marshall Street. Kay is survived by her sisters Yvonne Neitzel, Sherril Zilar, and Phyllis McElheney. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their children whose birthdays she always remembered each year. Special thanks to her caregivers at Guardian Angel; especially Shari and Mitch, as well as her special friend Janet who cared for her like family. On Saturday August 31st, at 11:00 am there will be a graveside inurnment ceremony at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick.

