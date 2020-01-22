Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAYLENE EVELYN LIVINGSTON. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Chapel of the Falls 314 West 1st Avenue Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-586-3147 Send Flowers Obituary

KAYLENE EVELYN LIVINGSTON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our Beloved mother Kaylene "Henjum" Livingston passed away Saturday January 18th of 2020. Her funeral will be held at Mueller's Chapel of Falls 314 W. 1st Ave Kennewick, WA. Viewing will be Thursday Jan. 23rd from 4pm to 6pm at Chapel of Falls. Funeral services will be Friday Jan. 24th 11AM at Chapel of Falls. Graveside services will follow at Riverview Heights Cemetery 1200 S. Olympia St. Kennewick. Celebration of Life will be held after graveside service at Island View Worship Center, 1520 Fowler St. Richland, WA. Kaylene was born February 19 th , 1942 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Her parents, Gordon and Evelyn Henjum, moved the family to Richland, WA. After graduating from Richland High, Kaylene married the love of her life, Herman Livingston, on March 17 th , 1960 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Shortly after, she gave birth to her two sons, Randy and Scott. Kaylene and Herman, married for almost 60 years, shared a life full of love, adventure, and spontaneity; cherishing every special moment with their family and friends. Family was everything to Kaylene. She loved to entertain, making holidays and gatherings special for everyone. One of Kaylene's favorite past times was her fabulous pool gatherings, hearing the splashes of the kids and laughter of the adults. Kaylene enjoyed traveling to their second home in Hardman, where she treasured finding unique antiques, visiting with their friends, hosting family at their charming home, and attending the annual oyster cook out. Kaylene would chuckle hearing us say that she was always worried about someone. Her heart was huge, her life was so full of laughter and great memories, and some of her greatest prized possessions were her kids, grandchildren, and great children. We would be remiss to not mention her wonderful siblings who played a crucial role in her life for decades. Let's also not forget about sweet Maggie, their dog, who was always right by Kaylene's side and meant so much to her. Kaylene is survived by her loving husband, Herman. Kaylene is lovingly remembered by her two sons and their wives, Randy and Tina Livingston, and Scott and Jamie Livingston; her siblings Daryl (Judy) Henjum, Gili (Bibi) Henjum, Jeff (Linda) Henjum, and Jennifer (Gary) Bottler; grand- children Justin (Bridgette) Livingston, Heather (Tim) Ireland, Natausha (Jason) Burris, Cody (Amye) Wilson, Shayna (Donnie) Hanson, Travis (Michelle) Livingston; great grand- children Travis, Gavin, Jayna, Camdon, Mason, Mckenna, Parker, Paisley, Avery, and Hailey; and countless extended family members and friends. Kaylene is predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Evelyn Henjum. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.

KAYLENE EVELYN LIVINGSTON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our Beloved mother Kaylene "Henjum" Livingston passed away Saturday January 18th of 2020. Her funeral will be held at Mueller's Chapel of Falls 314 W. 1st Ave Kennewick, WA. Viewing will be Thursday Jan. 23rd from 4pm to 6pm at Chapel of Falls. Funeral services will be Friday Jan. 24th 11AM at Chapel of Falls. Graveside services will follow at Riverview Heights Cemetery 1200 S. Olympia St. Kennewick. Celebration of Life will be held after graveside service at Island View Worship Center, 1520 Fowler St. Richland, WA. Kaylene was born February 19 th , 1942 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Her parents, Gordon and Evelyn Henjum, moved the family to Richland, WA. After graduating from Richland High, Kaylene married the love of her life, Herman Livingston, on March 17 th , 1960 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Shortly after, she gave birth to her two sons, Randy and Scott. Kaylene and Herman, married for almost 60 years, shared a life full of love, adventure, and spontaneity; cherishing every special moment with their family and friends. Family was everything to Kaylene. She loved to entertain, making holidays and gatherings special for everyone. One of Kaylene's favorite past times was her fabulous pool gatherings, hearing the splashes of the kids and laughter of the adults. Kaylene enjoyed traveling to their second home in Hardman, where she treasured finding unique antiques, visiting with their friends, hosting family at their charming home, and attending the annual oyster cook out. Kaylene would chuckle hearing us say that she was always worried about someone. Her heart was huge, her life was so full of laughter and great memories, and some of her greatest prized possessions were her kids, grandchildren, and great children. We would be remiss to not mention her wonderful siblings who played a crucial role in her life for decades. Let's also not forget about sweet Maggie, their dog, who was always right by Kaylene's side and meant so much to her. Kaylene is survived by her loving husband, Herman. Kaylene is lovingly remembered by her two sons and their wives, Randy and Tina Livingston, and Scott and Jamie Livingston; her siblings Daryl (Judy) Henjum, Gili (Bibi) Henjum, Jeff (Linda) Henjum, and Jennifer (Gary) Bottler; grand- children Justin (Bridgette) Livingston, Heather (Tim) Ireland, Natausha (Jason) Burris, Cody (Amye) Wilson, Shayna (Donnie) Hanson, Travis (Michelle) Livingston; great grand- children Travis, Gavin, Jayna, Camdon, Mason, Mckenna, Parker, Paisley, Avery, and Hailey; and countless extended family members and friends. Kaylene is predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Evelyn Henjum. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www. muellersfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close