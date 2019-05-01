KEITH DOUGLAS BONSER

KEITH DOUGLAS BONSER Born 5-15-1951 Died 4-29-2019 Keith Douglas Bonser Passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at home in West Richland He was born May 15, 1951 in Detroit MI. Keith was a loving Husband, Father, Brother and Good Neighbor. A Retired Hanford Worker and Navy Veteran. Keith had an uncanny ability to help people r esolve difficult problems and put a smile on the face of the people he worked to help. The family is having a private ceremony to remember Keith.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 1, 2019
