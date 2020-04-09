KEITH G. MCDANIEL Keith G. McDaniel, beloved husband, son, and father, passed away peacefully at his home in Richland on March 24, 2020. Keith was born February 15, 1957, in Everett, WA, to parents Greg and Joan McDaniel. Keith grew up in the Snohomish and Yakima areas. Oldest of 5 children, he enjoyed helping to care for his younger siblings, while building a lifelong passion for the great outdoors and the game of football. After playing for the Monroe High School football team, Keith went on to play college football for Columbia Basin College & Central Washington University. Keith also enjoyed time spent working out at the gym with his buddies, entering power lifting competitions, eventually becoming a national champion. After college Keith joined LUNA Local #348, working alongside his union "Brothers" at a variety of construction sites, including many years at Hanford, until his retirement in 2019. Preceded in death by son Joshua, Keith is survived by wife Susan, children Mat McDaniel, Barbara Joan Curren, step-children Daniel Montgomery and Rylie Evans, grandaughter Olivia McDaniel, grandsons Liam Evans and John Charles Curren, parents Greg and Joan McDaniel, siblings Jana Rae Minden, Kristie Pfeiffer ( Rod ), Bart McDaniel, Scott McDaniel (Evelyn), and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date

