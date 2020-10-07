Kellee Dalene Hart,
April 13, 1967 - September 27, 2020
Prosser, Washington - Our dear and beloved wife, mother, and sister, Kellee Dalene Hart, 53, Prosser, entered into rest on September 27, 2020.
She was born on April 13, 1967, to Walter and Sandra Glaspell in Prosser, Washington. She attended school in Prosser and graduated in 1985. She graduated from Columbia Basin College with an Applied Science degree in 1987.
On July 4, 1994, she married the love of her life, Scott Hart, and they raised their family in Prosser. Early on in her adult life, she worked as a Senior Policy and Procedures Manual Administrator at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. A few months after her first daughter was born, she became a stay-at-home mother and was happy to fulfill this important role.
Although Kellee faced some health challenges over her life, she praised the mercy God gave her, and she always had a positive attitude that matched her bubbly personality; she was just plain fun to be around!
Kellee loved time with her family and always enjoyed helping with and cheering on her girls through their soccer-playing years; it brought her a lot of joy and she was always so supportive to them in all of their endeavors.
Kellee loved her Heavenly Father and His wonderful Son as well as her Church, The General Assembly and Church of the Firstborn.
She is survived by her loving husband, Scott, her two "sweet peas" – daughters, Alexandra Hart of Prosser and Elizabeth Hart of Ellensburg; sisters, Leslie and Lisa Glaspell of Prosser (who forever shared the strongest bond with their baby sister); and dear aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Walter and Sandra Glaspell.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Prosser Funeral Home in Prosser, WA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Grandview Cemetery. Those wishing to go online to sign Kellee's memorial book may do so at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com
.
Sweetheart (and Dearest Mother) - You will forever remain in our hearts. We love you and will miss you more than words can ever express. We cannot imagine life without your strength and laughter.