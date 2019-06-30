KELLEE ROSE HUTCHINSON-HINKLEY Einan's at Sunset Kellee was born in Richland, WA on Sept. 7, 1979 and passed away at home on June 23, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of Washington and graduated from Richland High School home of the Bombers in 1999. She is survived by Kailee Rose Hutchinson, daughter; Skylar Ryan Hutchinson, son; Ryan Tyler Hutchinson, grandson; JulieAnn Hutchinson, sister; Patty Hutchinson, mother; Rose Kron, grandmother; John Kron, uncle; Jacque Kron, great aunt and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Kellee was preceded in death by Jerry Hutchinson, father. She attended Charter College and was a caregiver in the Tri-Cities for years. Kellee inherited the Frontier Tavern in Richland and was the last owner until it sold. Kellee enjoyed sports and was a softball player for the city and played basketball in school. Her home was open to anyone that needed a place to stay. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking (especially BBQs with the family) and she was an avid Seahawks Fan!! Kellee was baptized at CUP Church in Richland and she sang in the choir as a child. Her children were her whole life. She had complications with Type II diabetes which ended her life. The family will miss her every day more than words can ever express, but we know she's in a better place. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Sunset Gardens, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 30, 2019