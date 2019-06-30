Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KELLEE ROSE HUTCHINSON-HINKLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KELLEE ROSE HUTCHINSON-HINKLEY Einan's at Sunset Kellee was born in Richland, WA on Sept. 7, 1979 and passed away at home on June 23, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of Washington and graduated from Richland High School home of the Bombers in 1999. She is survived by Kailee Rose Hutchinson, daughter; Skylar Ryan Hutchinson, son; Ryan Tyler Hutchinson, grandson; JulieAnn Hutchinson, sister; Patty Hutchinson, mother; Rose Kron, grandmother; John Kron, uncle; Jacque Kron, great aunt and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Kellee was preceded in death by Jerry Hutchinson, father. She attended Charter College and was a caregiver in the Tri-Cities for years. Kellee inherited the Frontier Tavern in Richland and was the last owner until it sold. Kellee enjoyed sports and was a softball player for the city and played basketball in school. Her home was open to anyone that needed a place to stay. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking (especially BBQs with the family) and she was an avid Seahawks Fan!! Kellee was baptized at CUP Church in Richland and she sang in the choir as a child. Her children were her whole life. She had complications with Type II diabetes which ended her life. The family will miss her every day more than words can ever express, but we know she's in a better place. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Sunset Gardens, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

KELLEE ROSE HUTCHINSON-HINKLEY Einan's at Sunset Kellee was born in Richland, WA on Sept. 7, 1979 and passed away at home on June 23, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of Washington and graduated from Richland High School home of the Bombers in 1999. She is survived by Kailee Rose Hutchinson, daughter; Skylar Ryan Hutchinson, son; Ryan Tyler Hutchinson, grandson; JulieAnn Hutchinson, sister; Patty Hutchinson, mother; Rose Kron, grandmother; John Kron, uncle; Jacque Kron, great aunt and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Kellee was preceded in death by Jerry Hutchinson, father. She attended Charter College and was a caregiver in the Tri-Cities for years. Kellee inherited the Frontier Tavern in Richland and was the last owner until it sold. Kellee enjoyed sports and was a softball player for the city and played basketball in school. Her home was open to anyone that needed a place to stay. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking (especially BBQs with the family) and she was an avid Seahawks Fan!! Kellee was baptized at CUP Church in Richland and she sang in the choir as a child. Her children were her whole life. She had complications with Type II diabetes which ended her life. The family will miss her every day more than words can ever express, but we know she's in a better place. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Sunset Gardens, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close