Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KELSEY JEAN (WHITE) INOUYE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KELSEY JEAN (WHITE) INOUYE Einan's at Sunset Kelsey Jean (White) Inouye, 22, passed on April 16th, 2019 from an acute asthma attack. She was born June 11th, 1996 in Ketchikan, Alaska. Kelsey's smile brightened every room she entered. She was a very outspoken person who was not afraid to tell you how she felt or what she thought. Kelsey was a loyal friend and always showed concerned for anyone who has struggled or was struggling. She touched the lives of so many people in such a positive manner her memory will continue to live on in our hearts forever always. She graduated from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, WA and went on to graduate with an associate's degree from Whatcom Community College. On June 10th, 2018 Kelsey married her soul mate and love of her life, James S Inouye Jr. They were at the beginning of their life long journey that was full of hopes and dreams and adventures. She will be forever missed. She was preceded death by her older brother Shane Howard White, Her aunt Heidi Germain and her close childhood friend Dallen Young. Kelsey was survived by her husband James S. Inouye, Jr. of Ketchikan, AK, her parents, Vince and Bonnie White of Kennewick, WA; brothers, Blaine and Kash White of Kennewick, WA; grand-parents, Alvin and Shirley White of Bellingham, WA and Jerry (Laurie) Germain of Port Haddlock, WA and Anne Lucas of Ketchikan. She is also survived by her best friend Carlee Kistler of Ketchikan and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. The family invites you to a viewing on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Einan's at Sunset in Richland. The Celebration of Life Gathering will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00pm at Einan's at Sunset. Donations may be made to the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

KELSEY JEAN (WHITE) INOUYE Einan's at Sunset Kelsey Jean (White) Inouye, 22, passed on April 16th, 2019 from an acute asthma attack. She was born June 11th, 1996 in Ketchikan, Alaska. Kelsey's smile brightened every room she entered. She was a very outspoken person who was not afraid to tell you how she felt or what she thought. Kelsey was a loyal friend and always showed concerned for anyone who has struggled or was struggling. She touched the lives of so many people in such a positive manner her memory will continue to live on in our hearts forever always. She graduated from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, WA and went on to graduate with an associate's degree from Whatcom Community College. On June 10th, 2018 Kelsey married her soul mate and love of her life, James S Inouye Jr. They were at the beginning of their life long journey that was full of hopes and dreams and adventures. She will be forever missed. She was preceded death by her older brother Shane Howard White, Her aunt Heidi Germain and her close childhood friend Dallen Young. Kelsey was survived by her husband James S. Inouye, Jr. of Ketchikan, AK, her parents, Vince and Bonnie White of Kennewick, WA; brothers, Blaine and Kash White of Kennewick, WA; grand-parents, Alvin and Shirley White of Bellingham, WA and Jerry (Laurie) Germain of Port Haddlock, WA and Anne Lucas of Ketchikan. She is also survived by her best friend Carlee Kistler of Ketchikan and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. The family invites you to a viewing on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Einan's at Sunset in Richland. The Celebration of Life Gathering will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00pm at Einan's at Sunset. Donations may be made to the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close