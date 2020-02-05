Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ken Allen. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

KEN LEA ALLEN Hillcrest Funerals and Cremations. Ken Lea Allen passed away peacefully at his home in Meridian, Idaho, on January 29, 2020. He was born April 25, 1935, to Rita and Verl Allen in Thornton, Idaho. Ken graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, in 1953. He then moved to Richland, Washington, to live with a brother and worked various jobs. Ken served in the Army from 1957 to 1960 after which he completed a 4-year apprenticeship program as an electrician. He worked as a house wireman, then at the Hanford Site in Richland, Washington. He worked for the Corp of Engineers for nine years at Ice Harbor Dam. Ken served for 22 years on the board of the Columbia Irrigation District in Kennewick, Washington. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving faithfully in many positions. He loved fishing, camping, and working with his hands. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Verl Dean (Barbara), Don and Larry, and sisters Sue Ann VanValkenburg and Veda Brooks (Pat). Ken is survived by his wife of 60 years Lucile Allen at their home in Meridian, Idaho, son Mike (Carolina), daughter Lynn Slocum (Matthew), son Jeff (Amber), son Verl (Nancy), son Ken Jr. (Emily), sister Connie Honroth (Marvin), brother-in-law Paul VanValkenburg (Ardith), sister-in-law Jeanette Allen, 21 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Ken's Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 829 S. Buntin Street, Kennewick, Washington. Prior to the funeral service there will be a viewing on Thursday, February 7, 2020 from 4-8:00pm at Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation 9353 W. Clearwater, Kennewick, WA. The graveside service will be held at Desert Lawn Memorial Park following the funeral service. Ken's family wishes to express thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center for their great care and to St. Luke's Hospice for their caring and loving service. Funeral arrangement by Hillcrest Memorial Center. Please visit

