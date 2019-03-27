KENNETH W. STALEY Kenneth William Staley died March 7 from complications to surgery. He was 69. Ken is survived by his three children from his first marriage to Susan Tatum, Aaron, Justin, and Meredith, his sister Susan, step father Jack, brother Richard, fiance Joan, and grandchildren Michael, Arthur, Kenneth, Tatum, and Charlotte, and kid and grandkids in his heart Jennifer, Nathan and Tyler. He is preceeded in death by his parents, Kenneth Duane and Shirley Roberts, step mother Patricia, sister Kathy, and niece Kristine. Kenneth was born in Richland, Washington, July 19, 1949. He graduated from Columbia High School, attended Columbia Basin College, and graduated from Central Washington University. He is also a veteran of the United States Air Force and served overseas in Germany, where both of his sons were born. Ken taught high school English and Drama before returning to the Tri-Cities. In retirement Ken enjoyed writing and had serveral short stories published, including a book of collections. His creativity was also seen in the pottery and stained glass works he made. Ken was an avid fan of both the Seattle Seahawks and the Tri-City Americans. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 30 at the American Legion in Benton City.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEN STALEY.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 27, 2019