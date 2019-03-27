Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEN STALEY. View Sign

KENNETH W. STALEY Kenneth William Staley died March 7 from complications to surgery. He was 69. Ken is survived by his three children from his first marriage to Susan Tatum, Aaron, Justin, and Meredith, his sister Susan, step father Jack, brother Richard, fiance Joan, and grandchildren Michael, Arthur, Kenneth, Tatum, and Charlotte, and kid and grandkids in his heart Jennifer, Nathan and Tyler. He is preceeded in death by his parents, Kenneth Duane and Shirley Roberts, step mother Patricia, sister Kathy, and niece Kristine. Kenneth was born in Richland, Washington, July 19, 1949. He graduated from Columbia High School, attended Columbia Basin College, and graduated from Central Washington University. He is also a veteran of the United States Air Force and served overseas in Germany, where both of his sons were born. Ken taught high school English and Drama before returning to the Tri-Cities. In retirement Ken enjoyed writing and had serveral short stories published, including a book of collections. His creativity was also seen in the pottery and stained glass works he made. Ken was an avid fan of both the Seattle Seahawks and the Tri-City Americans. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 30 at the American Legion in Benton City.

KENNETH W. STALEY Kenneth William Staley died March 7 from complications to surgery. He was 69. Ken is survived by his three children from his first marriage to Susan Tatum, Aaron, Justin, and Meredith, his sister Susan, step father Jack, brother Richard, fiance Joan, and grandchildren Michael, Arthur, Kenneth, Tatum, and Charlotte, and kid and grandkids in his heart Jennifer, Nathan and Tyler. He is preceeded in death by his parents, Kenneth Duane and Shirley Roberts, step mother Patricia, sister Kathy, and niece Kristine. Kenneth was born in Richland, Washington, July 19, 1949. He graduated from Columbia High School, attended Columbia Basin College, and graduated from Central Washington University. He is also a veteran of the United States Air Force and served overseas in Germany, where both of his sons were born. Ken taught high school English and Drama before returning to the Tri-Cities. In retirement Ken enjoyed writing and had serveral short stories published, including a book of collections. His creativity was also seen in the pottery and stained glass works he made. Ken was an avid fan of both the Seattle Seahawks and the Tri-City Americans. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 30 at the American Legion in Benton City. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close