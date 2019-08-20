KENNETH D WAYMAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Kenneth D Wayman born August 8, 1949 in Ogden, Utah, went home to be with Jesus August 15, 2019. by his side was his most beloved ally, Tonja, along with family and friends. he lost the battle, but won the war! Born to Kenneth and Helen Wayman, called But Edden Dad! Proud Marine during the 1968 Tet Offensive, received a Purple Heart. Railroad Gandy Dancer, Surveyor for the City, Fabricator for 29 years at Sandvik. He worked a 7 acre orchard in his spare time. Loved Family, Country, John Deere, Dogs, and Fast Cars (1957 Chevy Nomad, the one that got away), and Fishing in Heals Canyon. Married soulmate, Tonja Gier 1973. Amazing father to Angelique and Joey Short, and Papa to Trystan and Calli. Preceded in death by parents, siblings Betty Price, EG Edden, and D4ean Slaughter. Survived by sisters Diane (Glenn) Steffen, Jerry (Earl) David, Penny (John) Lemos, Debbie Edden (Keith), Joy (Greg) Gier, and Darlene Slaughter, Little brother, Troy Snyder. Viewing Wednesday August 21st 4-7 pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home on Union, Thursday August 22nd, 3pm Graveside Military Service at Riverview Heights Cemetery, 5:30 Memorial, Barbecue and A Time of Sharing, at Island View Worship Center, 1520 Fowler St, Richland. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 20, 2019