KENNETH E. BLAIR Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Kenneth E. Blair, 80, passed away in Everett, Washington on September 12, 2019. He was born in Prosser, Washington on June 11, 1939 to Velma and Lawrence Blair. He graduated from Prosser High School. He married Maureen Donnelly in Anchorage Alaska on December 23, 1974. He worked in the Alaska and Washington areas running heavy equipment in the construction field. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In his 80 years, he touched and changed the lives of many. He is survived by his wife; Maureen Blair, his siblings; Deloris and (Stan) Tagares, Jerry Blair, Jan and (Gail) Blair Lester and (Carol) Blair. His Children; Kenneth Jr. and (Linda) Blair, Theresa and (Collin) Carson, Lynn and (Tammy) Blair, Lawrence and (Debbie) Blair, Mike and (Nanette) Blair, William Greene and Joanne Blair; eight Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities funeral Home in Kennewick, Washington on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:30 followed by a reception. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 19, 2019