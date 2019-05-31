Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth F. Dean. View Sign Service Information Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 1315 N Pines Road Spokane Valley , WA 99206 (509)-926-2423 Viewing 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 1315 N Pines Road Spokane Valley , WA 99206 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 1315 N Pines Road Spokane Valley , WA 99206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH F. DEAN Kenneth F. Dean, 79, a beloved Husband, Father, Grand Father, Great Grand Father, Uncle, brother and friend, passed away peacefully with family by his side on 5/28/2019 in Spokane Valley, WA. Ken joins his parents, Louis A. Dean and Mildred O. Dean, his siblings Arlene Montgomery and Robert Dean, his granddaughter Cassandra M. Jones and dear friends in the House of the Lord. Ken is survived by the love of his life, his wife Linda Shook Dean married 57 years, his children, Kevin F. Dean and wife Kristi, Jackie K. Jones and husband Scott, Kathie D. Motherway and husband David, his grandchildren: Jacob, Ashley, Adam, Kaden, Jesse, Sydney, Erin and Leo and his great granddaughter Ella. Born in Duluth, MN, Ken moved with his family to the Tri-Cities Washington as a young child. Ken enlisted in the US Navy after graduating from Kennewick High School in 1958 and proudly served his country for 6 years. When he returned home, he was reunited with his sweetheart Linda, and they were wed at Richland Lutheran Church on 11/4/1961. He then attended Columbia Basin College where he received his degree and became an electrician/relay tech. He worked at General Electric until 1972 when they moved to Spokane Valley, Washington and he began his successful career at the Washington Water Power which is now Avista. Ken was well loved by his team of friends at the relay shop for 30 years where he was supervisor and manager. Ken joined and enjoyed the friendship and comradery of the Washington Water Power Trailblazers. After retirement, Ken and Linda moved to their dream home on Couer d'Alene Lake in Idaho. Countless get togethers were enjoyed by friends, family and even dogs (especially Beau Bo) at the lake house for many years. Ken was an avid sports fan! He WAS the 12 th man! He especially loved his Seahawks and Mariners and would passionately watch those games throughout his life. There were many exciting bus trips to Seattle with friends and family to enjoy them live! Ken and Linda were dedicated parents to their children. Many of their children's friends adopted them as their parents and affectionately called them Mom and Dad! They are an inspiration and amazing example of love and commitment to all of those around them. Especially in the last months where Linda rarely left his side. The family is so very thankful for the happy and content way that Ken handled every step of his difficult journey with Parkinson's until the very end. Viewing will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home 1315 North Pines Road Spokane Valley, WA 99206 on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 11:00 am -1:00pm followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial will be held at Washington State Veterans Memorial Cemetery 21702 W. Espanola Rd. Medical Lake, WA 99022 on Monday June 3, 2019 at 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ken's name to for continued hopes of a cure for Parkinson's disease which Ken suffered from for many years.

