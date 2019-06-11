Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH GUY PARTRIDGE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH GUY PARTRIDGE Kenneth Guy Partridge 82, passed away June 5, 2019. Ken was born November 8, 1936 to Clarence and Velma Partridge in Okanogan, WA. He attended Omak Schools and graduated in 1954. Shortly after his graduation he joined the U.S. Navy. On one of his leaves, he met the love of his life, Doris Gephart and the two were wed in 1956. Upon his return from the Navy, Ken worked in the Sawmills and farms in the Omak area. In 1965 Ken moved to Lewiston where he was a Service Manager for the International Harvester until their closure. Ken then worked for G&A Wheel and Frame until his retirement. Ken resided in Lewiston until 2012 when he and Doris moved to Kennewick. Ken and Doris were members of the Lewiston Chapter of the Cranker's Club, The Eagles, and The Moose. Ken was known for his attention to detail and his meticulous work on antique cars including a 4 door 1936 Chevrolet. Among his great accomplishments was the complete restoration of his 1951 Ford Convertible for which he won several awards. Ken is survived by his wife of 63 years Doris, Kennewick, Daughter Pam Evans, Lewiston, ID., and Daughter Patti Lee & Son n' Law David Lee, Kennewick, WA., 4 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. At Ken's request, there will be no memorial service.

