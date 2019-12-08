KENNETH LAVERN GLINES Born January 24th 1950, to Jack Lewis Glines and Eva Lee Durham. He was the oldest of their three sons. He was proceeded in death by his father, Jack Lewis Glines. He is survived by his mother Eva Lee Glines, son Jeff and wife Tina Glines, daughter Becky and husband Victor Doty. Four granddaughters, three grandsons and two great grandsons. Two brothers, Gary Glines, Jack and Mary Glines. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and many other family members. Kenney's memorial will be December 15th 2019 at 2:00 pm. Held at Shooters 214711 E. SR 397 Kennewick, WA. (Finley).
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 8, 2019