KENNETH MALCOLM BENSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Kenneth Malcolm Benson passed away peacefully April 12, 2019, in Richland, Washington at the age of 90. Ken was born to Kenneth Dovell Benson and Eva Elvira Petersen Benson in Newton, Utah, January 10, 1929. He was the oldest of three boys. Ken graduated from North Cache High School in 1947 and attended college at Utah State University where he received his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Science in Agriculture from Utah State University. During his time at college, Ken enlisted in the army through the ROTC program and served our country during the Korean War. After the war, Ken moved to Washington and was hired by Washington State University as an extension agent where he helped with the Settlers' Assistance Program throughout the Columbia Basin and later obtained a farm of his own. While living in Washington, Ken met Betty Lou Marshall and after a lengthy courtship, they were married June 9, 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple in Utah. Together they raised three children on their farm in Basin City. Ken was an active lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many church callings. One of his favorite callings was Primary pianist and ward organist. Ken loved playing the piano, farming, and visiting with friends and family. He will be greatly missed. Ken is survived by his children: Marshall (Anne) Benson, Temecula, CA; Anne Brown, Basin City, WA; Eric (Heather) Benson, Basin City, WA; twelve grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou; his two brothers, Robert Clyde Benson and George Earl Benson; and his granddaughter, Kenlie Caroline Brown. There will be a viewing for Kenneth Malcolm Benson Friday, April 26 from 6pm-8pm at Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home at 1608 W. Court St., Pasco, WA and Saturday, April 27 from 8:30am-9:30am with a funeral service following at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 160 Bailie Blvd., Basin City, WA. Interment will be at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick, WA. Ken loved the North Franklin School District and spent many hours helping build Connell High School's Field of Dreams. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be sent to the Eagle's Nest at 40 Ironwood Lane, Eltopia, WA, 99330 or

