Kenneth Peterson

DR. KENNETH DEAN PETERSON Burns Mortuary of Hermiston Kenneth Dean Peterson of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on June 28, 1925 in Denton, Montana to Martin and Carolina Peterson. He died on March 9, 2020 in Hermiston, Oregon at the age of 94. Dean, as he was called by his family, was the last of eight children. He grew up in Montana and graduated in 1943 from Fergus High School in Lewistown. He worked on his parent's wheat farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1945 and served in Italy until his honorable discharge in 1946. While attending college Kenneth was married to JoAnne Spaulding on November 19, 1950 in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from Western States Chiropractic College in 1951 with his doctorates in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine. He received advanced training in phytology and radiology in Chicago, Illinois. Ken and JoAnne moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1953 where he opened his natural health clinic and together they raised their six children. In 1985 the new Peterson Clinic was built and opened. Dr. Ken enjoyed working with his son Dr. Kris for many years in the clinic. Dr. Ken was honored as a Living Legend in 2010 by the National College of Natural Medicine, where he had provided critical support when the institution was founded. He retired in 2017 after 64 years of practice. Kenneth was a member of the American Legion, the Oregon Chiropractic Association and the Lions Club. He and JoAnne enjoyed worldwide travel, including adventures to China (where they climbed the Great Wall), a mission to India, Norway (his ancestral home), Ireland, Iceland, Russia, Australia, Peru, and many cruises to Alaska. In 2018 he took his entire family on his last Alaskan cruise. Only the African Safari was left in his bucket list of travels. Kenneth was a lifelong student of expanding his knowledge for the benefit of his patients, cherished time with his family, and valued his Christian faith. He is survived by his wife of 69 years: JoAnne Peterson, Hermiston, OR; children: Ken Peterson, Jr. (Claudia), Camas, WA, Dr. Kim Peterson (Maria), Hermiston, OR, Dr. Kris Peterson (Tina), Hermiston, OR; Dr. Caroline Peterson, Portland, OR, Kip Peterson (Tanya), Camas, WA; and Kenda Peterson (Danny), Salem, OR; grandchildren: Kimberly (Skye), Timothy (April), Emily (Ron), Jennifer, Erik, Joshua, Caitlyn, Natalie, Nicholas & Caleb; great-grand children: Annaliese and Elijah; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Carolina Peterson and seven siblings: Esther, Alvin, Olga, Mildred, Clifford, Orin and Delores. A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Hermiston Cemetery, on Saturday, July 11, at 10:00 a.m. There will also be a memorial service at the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center (Umatilla County Fairgrounds) 1705 E Airport Rd. Hermiston, later that day at 1:00 p.m. Doors will open at noon. We intend to provide a live stream of both services. Please check Burns Mortuary page for instructions. Due to the statewide order, masks are required at both events. Please share memories of Kenneth with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
