KENNETH RAY BAYS Kenneth Ray Bays passed away 12/28/19, in Webster, Texas. Ken graduated from Woodland High School in 1959. He attended college in the Portland area & received his MBA at Golden Gate University. Ken served in public service including City Clerk Treasurer in Woodland, City Manager in Othello, and City Clerk in Richland. He served on the Board at HAPO Community Credit Union for many years. He moved to Texas in 2004, after meeting his love Darlene. He is survived by his wife Darlene, daughters Sara (Matt), Tammy (Kent), Taryn (Jason), Tiffany (Jon), sons Ryan (Jessica), Tim (Stacy), Kyle, brothers, Bob (Marilyn) & Jim (Sharlene), and sister Mona, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial Service on 1/10/20, at 11am at Woodland Christian Church, 430 Buckeye St, Woodland, WA.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 5, 2020