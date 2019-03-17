KENNETH RAY FERGUSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Born January 9, 1940. Parents were Beryl and Glenn Ferguson. Place of birth was Colfax, Washington. Attended Moscow High School and Kindman Business College of Spokane, Washington. Survived by wife, Randa of 53 years, two children; Michelle Diane Slagle and Kenneth Ray Ferguston Jr., 6 grandchildren; Courtney, Gavin, Connor, Liam, Ethan and Benjamin. Worked for GTE and Verizon 30 years. Enjoyed vacations at the ocean. Retirement was made very happy by the grandkids. 4 years military service in the Air Force stationed at Charleston, South Carolina. Hardcore Country Music fan and big Elvis fan. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
