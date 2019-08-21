Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH ROSS (ROSCO) CRAWFORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH ROSS (ROSCO) CRAWFORD After a tragic car accident on August 1st Ross lost the fight on August 12, 2019. Ross was born on May 1, 1954 in Kennewick, WA to E. Leslie and Eva Crawford. He graduated from Connell High School in 1972. After High School he attended Perry Trade School in Yakima and Columbia Basin College welding school while working at Sandvik Special Metals. He met his wife Karen Enders in 1974, they married on November 19, 1977 and had one daughter, Krystal. Ross joined the Ironworkers Local 14 in 1978 and worked numerous construction jobs. He, along with his partner, Leroy Hansen, started a welding shop in Basin City that they ran for a couple of years. Ross worked for Lampson International for 14 years and worked at the Hanford site for 17 years for Fluor and Mission Support Alliance, where he worked at the time of his death. Rosco had a sense of humor and everything reminded him of a joke. He remembered every joke he ever heard, had a story or joke about every subject and once he got started the jokes just kept coming. He loved his classic cars and taking his dog on a buggy ride. Ross was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Krystal (Ryan) Theroff, brother Jim (Sandy) Crawford and numerous nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

