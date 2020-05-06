KENNETH D. RUSSELL Ken Russell, 94, of Richland WA graduated to his heavenly home Wednesday April 29th. Born April 21, 1926, raised in Dayton WA. After 2 year in the Navy, he began his career in Deary, Idaho, coaching an undefeated baseball team. He then came to Richland, teaching advanced math for 30 years at Chief Joseph and Hanford High and served at Westside and Richland SDA churches. He was preceded in death by wife, Oregene and brothers, Philip and Hubert. Ken is survived by son Vern, wife Cecille and grandchildren, Joshua, wife Christine, Mechelle and Andrew. Daughter Laurie Jackson, husband Steve. Burial is at Sunset Hills at 2 PM Friday May 8th. Guests are welcome to join, staying in their vehicles. The family will host a memorial service after restrictions have lifted.



