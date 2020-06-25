KENT STEWART Our beloved brother, uncle, and friend Kent B. Stewart passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. Kent was born in Ogden, Utah, September 27, 1938 to Reed Wayment Stewart and Edna Helen Burton Stewart. He was raised in Warren, Utah on a farm. He graduated from Weber High School in 1956 and then from the University of Utah in 1963 with a degree in Physics. He was a member of the Army National Guard for 6 years. Kent worked at Thiokol and helped to develop the first stage Minuteman-I missile. In 1963, Kent moved to Richland, Washington and worked for General Electric at the Hanford Atomic Energy site in a reactor physics group. This had been his goal since the sixth grade. He then worked for University Computing. In 1981, Kent began working as a computer programmer for Exxon Nuclear which became Siemens Nuclear Fuel, and retired on October 31, 1997. Kent served as a volunteer for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family History Center for over 20 years, where he kept the computers working and up to date, and he became an accomplished genealogist and family history researcher. He communicated with many people worldwide via the internet and helped them to learn and improve their English. Kent was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Bryce B. Stewart. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his sister-in-law, Beverly Stewart, his nephews, Michael (Kimberley), Gregory (Meghan), Robert, and Christopher Stewart , Sandra Silva and her family, his extended family, and his many colleagues and friends. Graveside services to be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Friday, June 26, 2020, 10:00 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store