KENTON PAUL DEBRINE (1958 2019) Longtime Broomfield, CO resident Kenton DeBrine passed away July 12, 2019 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident in Arizona on his way to Luna, NM where he was laid to rest. In 1971 Kenton moved from Socorro, NM to Broomfield where he met and later married Pam Holman and raised their family. After working at Rocky Flats for many years he relocated to Richland, WA in 2002 with a job at Hanford in D and D and eventually became a Journeyman. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend and will be sorely missed. Kenton is survived by his wife Pam, his children Jasen (Tristin), Amber (Justin), Jarod (Jamie), Lecia, Sam (Mary), his eight grandchildren, and his parents Bruce and Georgia DeBrine. A memorial service will be held at 10 am Saturday August 18, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1720 Thayer Dr. Richland, WA.

