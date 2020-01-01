Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KERRY ANN MCSWAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KERRY ANN MCSWAN Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Kerry Ann McSwan, age 46, passed away on December 23, 2019 at her home in Kennewick, WA. Kerry was born on August 8, 1973 in Pasco, WA to her parents Steve and Billie McSwan. Kerry graduated from Pasco High School and Clare's Beauty School and was a self-employed hairdresser. Kerry loved the outdoors, camping, crafting, spending time with friends and family along with traveling. Kerry is survived her parents Billie and Steve McSwan; son Zayne McSwan; brother Mike McSwan, Jen and Dina McSwan along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins as well. She was preceded in death by Lou and Lee Alexander, Lee McSwan and Rob Brown. Interment will be at City View Cemetery in Pasco, WA. For online condolences please visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com

