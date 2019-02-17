Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Leon Hammer. View Sign

KEVIN LEON HAMMER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Kevin Leon Hammer 56 of Kennewick, Washington passed away February 6, 2019 at his home in Kennewick Washington. Kevin was born in Oakland, California on January 15, 1963. When he was a small boy he moved to Roy, Utah until 1976 when he moved to Benton City, Washington. After Kevin graduated high school in 1981 he moved to the Tri Cities. He also lived in Wenatchee, Washington and Ronan, Montana for a short time. Kevin worked in Hotel Hospitality most of his life. For the last 15 years he worked with his brother Kelly in construction. Kevin always had a big smile on his face and would go out of his way to help anyone. Kevin enjoyed life to its fullest. Kevin was proceeded by his mother Alice Ilene Odekirk and 3 nieces Kristy Thomas, Kameron and Elizabeth Hammer. Kevin is survived by his 3 brothers Steve Thomas (Deena), Kelly Hammer (Paula), and Roger Hammer as well as his nieces and nephew Stephanie, Tonya, Kylee, Alix, and Austin. Kevin is very much loved and will be missed. We will have a celebration of life for him in May. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

KEVIN LEON HAMMER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Kevin Leon Hammer 56 of Kennewick, Washington passed away February 6, 2019 at his home in Kennewick Washington. Kevin was born in Oakland, California on January 15, 1963. When he was a small boy he moved to Roy, Utah until 1976 when he moved to Benton City, Washington. After Kevin graduated high school in 1981 he moved to the Tri Cities. He also lived in Wenatchee, Washington and Ronan, Montana for a short time. Kevin worked in Hotel Hospitality most of his life. For the last 15 years he worked with his brother Kelly in construction. Kevin always had a big smile on his face and would go out of his way to help anyone. Kevin enjoyed life to its fullest. Kevin was proceeded by his mother Alice Ilene Odekirk and 3 nieces Kristy Thomas, Kameron and Elizabeth Hammer. Kevin is survived by his 3 brothers Steve Thomas (Deena), Kelly Hammer (Paula), and Roger Hammer as well as his nieces and nephew Stephanie, Tonya, Kylee, Alix, and Austin. Kevin is very much loved and will be missed. We will have a celebration of life for him in May. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Funeral Home Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

(509) 783-9532 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close